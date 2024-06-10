1xBet named Digital Sports Betting Operator Of The Year 2024

The global bookmaker has received a prize at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024.

Press release.- 1xBet has won the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, one of the most prestigious international awards in the betting industry. The ceremony was held on June 4 during the SiGMA Asia 2024 exhibition. It was held at SMX, Manila’s largest exhibition centre. The winners were determined by an authoritative jury of 30 leading industry experts.

1xBet representatives noted: “The potential of the Asia-Pacific market is enormous, and it is very important for us to be among the industry leaders here. We are glad that leading professional community representatives highly appreciated our product. Interest in sports betting in the region is growing steadily. We will continue to consider player preferences and carefully monitor local events to offer our customers the best gaming conditions.”

This year, the global bookmaker 1xBet has already won several prestigious trophies in the iGaming industry. The brand previously won the Affiliate Company of the Year award at the International Gaming Awards 2024, the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024 and was recognized as the Best Esports Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.

