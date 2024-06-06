1xBet had a successful participation at SiGMA Asia 2024

SiGMA Asia 2024 was held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila from June 2 to 5.

Press release.- The 1xBet team attended SiGMA Asia 2024, one of the world’s largest forums for the betting and gambling industry, which was held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila from June 2 to 5.

The company played an important role in the exhibition and also received three awards at once. The brand beat out competitors in the category of Best Affiliate Program of the Year by the SiGMA Asia Awards while the 1xBet booth was awarded a special prize for Best Stand Experience and was also among the top three at SiGMA Asia 2024.

1xBet was also awarded Digital Sports Betting Operator by the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific.

Guests of the booth were able to take part in a prize draw, try the best drinks, exchange experiences with colleagues, and learn a lot about the benefits of the 1xPartners affiliate program.

“We were very pleased to become a sponsor of SiGMA Asia 2024. The region is of great interest to us, and we plan to expand our presence in this promising market. At the exhibition, we met new partners and are already preparing joint projects that will appeal to our audience in Asia,” said a 1xBet representative.

This year, the forum brought together 3,000 gambling operators and about 20,000 participants. Guests of SiGMA Asia 2024 listened to reports from more than 350 speakers and also talked with representatives of government organizations, regional experts and famous bloggers.

1xBet thanked the organizers of the exhibition for the opportunity to dialogue with the best representatives of the igaming industry and for useful information for the further development of the brand.

It also stated: “Follow 1xAffiliates on social networks to stay updated with all the news about SEO, arbitrage and traffic conversion. A reliable partner will help you always be one step ahead of your competitors and achieve maximum results. Take advantage of all the opportunities to grow your business with 1xAffiliates!”