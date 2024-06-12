1xBet named Best Affiliate Program 2024 at the SiGMA Asia Awards

Global bookmaker received the recognition at SiGMA Asia 2024.

Press release.- 1xBet won the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, beating out competitors in the Best Affiliate Program 2024 category. The award occurred on June 3 at a ceremony held as part of the SiGMA Asia 2024 international exhibition in Manila, Philippines. The victory resulted from voting on the award page and surveying an authoritative jury.

“Our team worked hard to receive this award, and we are glad that the professional community appreciates our efforts. Success at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 will be an excellent motivation for our team and an important signal for partners who want to make money with us. The Asian market is developing dynamically, and we want to be the initiator of qualitative changes in the region,” noted 1xBet representatives.

Today, the 1xPartners community unites more than 100,000 partners around the world and attracts more than 3,000,000 users to the 1xBet gaming platform every month.

The victory at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 was another significant achievement for 1xBet at the international level this year. The brand previously won the Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024, the title of Best Sportsbook Operator at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, and was recognized as Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.