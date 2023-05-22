ASA sanctions Eaton Gate Gaming for Kwiff ad breach

Eaton Gate Gaming advertised Kwiff on the Portsmouth FC website.

UK.- The online gaming company Eaton Gate Gaming has been sanctioned by Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for inappropriate targeting of a gambling advert. It advertised its Kwiff online gaming brand on the Portsmouth FC website in an article about the young fans club, the Junior Blues.

The ASA noted that the rules for gambling adverts prohibit marketing communication from being directed at under 18s. Eaton Gate Gaming challenged the watchdog’s ruling, saying the advert featured on the general news section of Portsmouth FC’s site, not on a Junior Blues membership page or a section of the site specifically aimed at children or young people.

Eaton Gate also insisted that it was using a “precise and accurate” behaviour tool to ensure the maximum return on ad spending, limiting any underage viewing. It said the tool targeted specific profiles by age, location and interests, excluding under 18s.

It noted that the ASA’s guidelines state that “relevant tools should be used for targeting and any ads directed at audiences based on data held targeting measures should be used to minimise the chances of those in the protected age category from seeing them”.

It accepted that there remained a small chance its ad could be seen by a minor, and the ASA upheld its original ruling. It said that it evaluates the media alongside which an advert is served before considering other aspects. The ad appeared alongside an article headlined “Join the Junior Blues”, which described membership packages available for three junior supporter groups.

“The content of the page therefore was of immediate interest to young people as it exclusively related to services aimed at under 18s,” it said.

“That was compounded by the presence of an image of the Portsmouth FC mascot on the article, a dog, that was presented on the page in cartoon form.

“Because the ad appeared in the context of a web page that was directed at those younger than 18 years, it did not comply with the rules on gambling advertising.”

Last month, the ASA ordered BetVictor to remove a social media advert for breaching the Committee on Advertising Practice‘s (CAP) new rules on content featuring public figures.

The paid post featured two Barcelona players, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, together with the caption stating “Who is the most underrated player at the club you support?” and the BetVictor logo. The ASA ruled that because Alba and Busquets are active players at a prominent club, the ad breached the CAP’s ban on the use of public figures who appeal to under-18s.