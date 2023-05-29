Armalytix secures first Pitch! @RTG London

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference

Regulating The Game is a 5-day gambling regulation education program structured to build individual and organisational capability

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference. The hugely successful immersive 5- day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

Armalytix a data intelligence firm is all about making it simple for gambling operators to spot the customers they shouldn’t be dealing with and providing technology solutions to ensure the necessary checks are fast, effective and low friction – enabling firms to be the best at what they do and ensuring the costs of compliance are lower than the financial and reputational risks.

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference which brings together innovators and the sector to platform new technologies, research and policy thinking that help industry meet and exceed minimum standards, advance efficient and effective regulation and help invigorate the sector.

The company is calling for expressions of interest from firms and individuals to pitch leading-edge products and services aimed at leveraging tech and pioneering thinking and approaches to help uplift capability, bolster safer gambling and anti-money laundering outcomes and enable a thriving sector.

Throughout the 5-day conference, attendees will hear from leading regulators and industry experts, exchange perspectives, knowledge and insights, and build connections that uplift capability and forge a greater understanding of emerging and potential threats to the sector. Frank discussion will challenge and provoke thinking and probe key issues, encouraging individuals and organisations across the sector to think critically about how those challenges can be overcome.

Speakers already confirmed for Regulating the Game London 2023 include Wes Himes, executive director, standards and innovation, Betting and Gaming Council (BGC); Dan Hartman, former director of the Colorado Division of Gaming; Becky Harris, former chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board; Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission; ANJ chairwoman Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin; and Harris Tsangarides, CEO, Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission.

