AXES.ai a Major Sponsor of Regulating the Game 2023 London

Senet is bringing its unique and specialised gambling policy and regulation program, Regulating the Game, to London, 25 – 29 September 2023 to be held at One Moorgate Place.

Press release.- The 5-day intensive program is structured to build individual and organisational capability, deepen sector knowledge and advance thinking and discussion about contemporary best practice gambling regulation.

The program is also designed to grapple with public policy challenges, cultivate curiosity and critical thinking, contest ideas, share insights and motivate an appetite for continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership.

Former President of the International Association of Gaming Regulators and Senet Advisory regulatory and gambling specialist Paul Newson, said it’s important that all stakeholders are engaged and active in the public square, contributing knowledge and insights, and hearing contrasting perspectives, to best inform the public policy thinking and discussions and help influence efficient and effective regulatory settings to best secure sustainable industry.

“The program brings distinguished international experts together as well as key regulators and industry leaders, to immerse in expert content, discuss public policy and regulatory approaches, compliance priorities, industry direction and innovation, and share insights about innovative practices and known and emerging risks in the sector,” said Mr Newson.

“This program will enhance attendee’s capacity to participate in policy discourse and help inform effective gambling policy, contribute to efficient and effective regulation and help achieve a secure, safe, responsible, innovative and leading-edge sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome AXES as our first sponsor of the 2023 London program and recognise the robust alignment between its mission to eradicate money laundering and gambling addiction in the global land-based gaming industry and our advocacy for compliance orientation underpinned with innovation, continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership,” Mr Newson said.

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Cloud provides a quantitative foundation for the eradication of money laundering and addiction so that gaming operations can eliminate the bad and focus on the good.

The innovative cloud technology empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection and actionable information. AXES empowers its clients to detect problems and opportunities in real-time to take assertive action to manage, enforce and control operations.

“We are thrilled to be part of this iconic event,” stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. “Education is the foundation of knowledge and wisdom and intelligent action. This event promotes how to empower regulators to embrace technology and evolve their jurisdictions to keep their citizens safer so that they can simply have fun.

“This event is a must-attend in 2023 we are grateful to support this endeavour.”

Regulating the Game is delivered by Senet, Australia’s leading specialist gambling law, regulatory, and compliance advisory in partnership with the International Centre for Gaming Regulation (ICGR) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and internationally distinguished guest speakers.

Regulating the Game, first conducted in Sydney, Australia in March this year, was widely recognised as a compelling program and hugely successful event, and with limited tickets and strong demand, the 2023 program is expected to sell out.