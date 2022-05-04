Armadillo Studios secures Ontario Certification

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario granted an iGaming certification to Armadillo Studios.

Press release.- Armadillo Studios has officially secured the Ontario iGaming certification and is preparing to enter the market under the new regulations.

After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Armadillo Studios is ready to ‘GO LIVE’ in the Canadian province. Armadillo Studios will enter under the framework of the new regulated gambling laws designed for the safety of the players and the bright future of the sector as a whole.

Ontario is an attractive iGaming space with an enormous addressable market. Unlike other regulations before 2021, Ontario acknowledges the current market realities while providing a proper safety net for at-risk gamblers. Currently, the province doesn’t limit the number of operators that can apply for a license, contrary to the approach taken in the U.S.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, says: “We are proud to enter Ontario under new regulations. It has always been clear that Canada prioritizes keeping entertainment and safety in check, from environmental control to alcohol consumption, and I would expect no different from online gambling.”

Launched in 2021 in Miami, Florida, Armadillo Studios was established to develop U.S.-focused content. After releasing its first three slot titles and signing a new partnership with the famous Brazillian MMA fighter Amanda Nunes, the studio is ready to offer gaming content to the Canadian market.

Armadillo Studios’ slot titles are available through a quick with SlotMatrix, EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregation platform and the largest collection of gaming content in the world.

