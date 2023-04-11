ANJ names Anita Vegter to chair advisory board

Vegter will chair the board that oversees the Dutch gambling regulator’s work.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has announced that Anita Vegter has been appointed to chair its Advisory Board. She replaces Ronald Prins in the role.

Vegter is a senior judge at the Court of Amsterdam and has previously served as director-general of the Administration of Justice and Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Justice and Security. Meanwhile, Haiko van der Voort, an associate professor at the Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management at TU Delft and director of the Engineering and Policy Analysis master’s programme, has also been appointed to the board.

Guda van Noort, a professor of New Media Technologies at the University of Amsterdam, and Marloes Kleinjan, a professor of Youth Mental Health Promotion at Utrecht University, will remain advisors. Theo Schuyt, professor of Philanthropic Studies at the University of Amsterdam, and Han Moraal, general chairman of the Council for the Administration of Criminal Law and Youth Protection (RSJ), have ended their tenures.

The KSA’s Advisory Board has overseen the regulator’s operations since 2014, providing advice both solicited and unsolicited on regulatory affairs and policy.

KSA chairman René Jansen said: “We consider ourselves very fortunate to have an Advisory Board in which knowledge is present in so many areas within the context of our tasks. I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing members for their valuable contributions.”

Last month, the KSA issued a cease-and-desist order against Winning Poker Network, which it says is violating Dutch law by offering online gambling without a licence. It began investigating the operator in September.

The KSA says that it was told by Winning Poker Network that it would cease operating in the Netherlands. However, the regulator found that although the operator’s original site was now inaccessible in the Netherlands, Dutch players could still create an account on another site that it runs.

The KSA is one of several European gambling regulators who have pledged to take more joint action on illegal gambling by signing the Gaming Regulators European Forum (GREF) joint statement.