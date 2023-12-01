Amusnet triumphs at SiGMA Europe 2023, reinforcing industry leadership and innovation

Amusnet marked a record-breaking number of 230+ meetings held during the expo days.

Press release.- Amusnet was honored with the BEST FTN GAME 2023 award for Mr. First’s Crown, a game developed in collaboration with BetConstruct, at the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2023, part of SIGMA Europe Summit 2023, further solidifying its standing as a leading force in innovative gaming experiences.

The B2B award ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel, St. Julians, Malta on November 13th, where renowned industry companies were awarded in 28 different categories, making it a remarkable evening of recognition and celebration for outstanding achievements in the gaming sector.

Irina Rusimova, chief sales officer at Amusnet, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to SiGMA for providing a platform to showcase our dedication to innovation and the collaborative efforts with our valued partners, contributing to the ongoing success of Amusnet in the dynamic landscape of the gaming industry.”

The leading international provider’s participation at SiGMA Europe 2023 was marked by the exclusive visit of the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela, and the Minister for the Economy, EU Funds and Lands, Silvio Schembri, at Amusnet booth. The official guests paid special attention to the company’s strong presence in Malta, recognizing Amusnet’s significant contributions to the thriving iGaming sector.

Amusnet also marked a record-breaking number of 230+ meetings held during the expo days in which the team discussed business opportunities and showcased the company’s top-quality and latest casino solutions to current and potential clients.

Amusnet is a leading provider, recognized for offering best-performing solutions and innovative products in gaming globally. With over 260 captivating slots, engaging table games, and an immersive Live Casino studio, the company drives sign-ups and revenue for 800+ operators and 1500+ websites in over 31 markets. Currently, Amusnet team consists of over 650 industry professionals as the company continues its expansion with new offices in Europe.