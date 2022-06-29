Amusnet Interactive showcases new products at iGB Live 2022

Amusnet Interactive will attend one of the biggest events this summer – iGB Live 2022 in Amsterdam.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive (formerly EGT Interactive) is attending the iGB Live 2022 exhibition in Amsterdam from July 5 to 8. The company will showcase its latest entertaining slots, advanced keno games and cutting-edge live casino platform.

Come to our outstanding stand (find us at M20) to meet the team and try exciting titles like 20 Golden Coins, Greek Fortune, Bulky Fruits, Diamond Plus, Fruity Time and many more. iGB Live is one of the most significant and influential events in the iGaming calendar, and we look forward to meeting up with existing partners and new ones, too.

Ivo Georgiev, managing director of Amusnet Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to join one of the biggest events in the industry – iGB Live. Our teams work very hard to deliver some of the finest video slots on the market. We look forward to meeting with our global partners and new contacts to demonstrate our new products and talk about our rebrand to Amusnet Interactive.”