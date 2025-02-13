Altenar introduces social betting to sportsbook

Through the partnership, Altenar will open the doors to a betting community for players.

The integration allows authenticated users to share bets and insights.

Press release.- Altenar has partnered with community chat provider The Watchers to offer social betting.

Through the partnership, Altenar will open the doors to a betting community for players. Whether it is sharing tips, comparing strategies or celebrating wins, social betting adds an extra element of interest to the gambling experience and presents a modern way to boost retention.

Altenar’s external integration with The Watchers allows a separate channel to be created for every event within the sportsbook and authenticated users can chat with each other within the event page. This function allows operators to use influencers to boost site traffic by sharing bets and insights in real-time, with users able to copy their bets with one click.

Users can be given the option to create avatars and share bets within the channel, while other players can click on the bet and have their betslips populated. An external back-office tool can be used to handle moderation and natural language recognition to ban words and expressions.

Operators can expect increased turnover due to bet prompts generated by other users while the biggest benefit is building a community of players which promotes brand loyalty.

“This latest enhancement to Altenar’s best-in-class solutions demonstrates its ability to keep its partners at the forefront of the industry,” said the company.



