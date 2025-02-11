Altenar launches Bet Builder feature tailored for Italian sports betting market

The company adapts cutting-edge features for Italian bettors.

Press release.- Altenar has unveiled a new iteration of its highly sought-after Bet Builder product, meticulously customised for the Italian sports betting market.

With Bet Builder functionality growing in popularity worldwide, Altenar’s latest innovation addresses Italy’s specific regulatory framework. It empowers its operator partners to enhance their offerings and better engage users while remaining compliant.

The revamped Bet Builder enables bettors to combine multiple markets within a single event, with selections that remain independent of one another. This flexibility allows users to create personalised wagers with enhanced odds, unlocking the potential for more significant payouts.

Particularly popular in football, Altenar’s Bet Builder supports markets such as match results, correct scores, total goals, corners, cards, and various player props. This feature allows bettors to focus on the markets that matter most to them, enriching the betting experience and fostering higher user retention.

As well as football, Bet Builder will be also available on major US sports including basketball (NBA), American football (NFL), ice hockey (NHL), and baseball (MLB) in the near future.

To ensure optimal performance, Altenar leverages premium data feeds that enhance the number of available markets and deliver faster odds updates. Additionally, its comprehensive trading support and risk management systems monitor Bet Builders closely, safeguarding operators against the risks associated with high-payout potential.