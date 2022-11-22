ACE Airport Casino to open in Calgary this weekend

ACE Casinos has announced that the new venue will open in the Canadian province of Alberta on November 25.

Canada.- ACE Casinos has announced that it will open its ACE Airport Casino location at 40 Aero Crescent, in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday November 25. The opening will feature live entertainment and performances.

ACE Airport Casino features 638 slots, 26 table games, 12 VLT machines, two private VIP salons, a 12-table poker room and arena-style gaming. It will open various restaurants, such as The Kitchen, The Buffet and ACE Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot TV wall.

The venue will also feature a multi-purpose room for private and live entertainment events and will offer over 800 parking stalls.

ACE Casinos has announced a giveback programme at the Ace Airport, Ace Casino Blackfoot, and Cash Casino Red Deer. An employee-led committee at each location will select local communities and charities to support. In September, ACE Casino and Cash Casino donated $10,000 to Fairview elementary school in Red Deer to assist refugees with living essentials such as food and shelter, as well as school supplies and equipment.