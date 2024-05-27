1xBet will take part in SiGMA Asia 2024

The event will feature 3,000 operators, more than 350 speakers, and about 20,000 delegates.

Press release.- 1xBet became a sponsor of SiGMA Asia 2024, one of the world’s largest exhibitions for the betting and gambling industry. This year’s forum will be held from June 2 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center, Manila’s largest exhibition center.

The event will feature 3,000 operators, more than 350 speakers, and about 20,000 delegates. Participants will meet with colleagues and establish business contacts. The bookmaker company 1xBet team will actively participate in the exhibition and will be glad to welcome guests at its booth D205.

“The SiGMA Asia 2024 forum will bring together the industry’s best representatives, and we are glad to be among them. Our team will do everything possible to present our product at the highest level and confirm our status as one of the leaders in the Asian gambling market. We also look forward to meeting with colleagues and potential partners to discuss iGaming trends and talk about unique offers for business development with the 1xBet Affiliate Program”, 1xBet representatives said.

As part of the exhibition, the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024 will occur, and 1xBet claims to win in the Best Affiliate Program and Best Sportsbook Operator categories.