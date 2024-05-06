1xBet at SiGMA Americas networking experience during the BIS SiGMA Americas Party

The company prepared a separate lounge area where assistants could enjoy playing at the casino tables and recieve valuable information about the brand’s affiliate program.

Press release.- From April 23 to 25, São Paulo, Brazil, hosted SiGMA Americas 2024, the largest regional exhibition dedicated to the gambling industry and affiliate marketing. Global bookmaker 1xBet participated actively and became the main sponsor of the grand BIS SiGMA Americas party.

More than 1000 representatives of the gambling business attended the event at Tokio Marine Hall and spent an unforgettable evening with a burlesque show, enjoying the music of the star duo DJ: Savage & SHē and MRTN.

For the party guests, 1xBet prepared a separate lounge area where they could enjoy playing at the casino tables and received valuable information about the brand’s affiliate program in a relaxed atmosphere.

1xPartners’ affiliate program

With 1xPartners, owners of popular news sites, social network pages, blogs, YouTube channels, and messenger groups can significantly increase their income without additional investments thanks to profitable partnerships. More than 100,000 affiliates worldwide have already joined the 1xBet affiliate community, and they receive a commission of up to 50% for each referred client.

1xBet is grateful to the organizers of SiGMA Americas for the opportunity to communicate with prominent people in the iGaming industry.