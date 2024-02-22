1xAffiliates team will take part in SiGMA Eurasia exhibition

1xAffiliates heads to Dubai’s SiGMA Eurasia expo (Feb 25-27), showcasing its offerings to potential partners.

Press release.- The 1xAffiliates team will present its stand at SiGMA Eurasia, one of the largest exhibitions in the gambling and betting industry. The forum will be held on February 25-27 in Dubai, UAE, at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Exhibition participants will discuss current development issues and also exchange opinions on industry trends. Representatives of 1xAffiliates will actively participate in the forum and will be happy to welcome all guests at their stand (A82).

“Key industry representatives will gather at SiGMA Eurasia, and we will make every effort to present our product at the highest level. Please contact your regional manager to arrange an appointment. We will be happy to tell you about the affiliate program’s latest updates and benefits and answer your questions,” said the 1xAffiliates representative.

SiGMA Eurasia will feature more than 400 speakers who will take part in conferences and panel discussions. Participants can also communicate with high-ranking UAE officials and establish business contacts.

Today, 1xAffiliates unites more than 100,000 affiliates worldwide, who receive up to 40% lifetime commission for each referred player. Join the 1xAffiliates community and increase your income with favourable terms from one of the best affiliate programs in the industry.