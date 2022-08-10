Wind Creek Hospitality launches social gaming CasinoVerse

WCH has announced the launch of its latest generation of social gaming environments.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), run by the federally-recognised Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has announced the launch of CasinoVerse, its latest generation of social gaming environments. Casinoverse offers many of the same game titles found on the company’s casino floors plus content developed by Wind Creek and its Flow Play Game Studio subsidiary.

Casinoverse is a free-to-play social game with a 3D world in which players can explore the Wind Creek globe and play at virtual representations of the brick and mortar venues in North America and the Caribbean. Players can obtain marketing rewards while playing, including free play, food credits, and hotel stays to be redeemed at any Wind Creek location.

Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek, said: “This third-generation platform is the most engaging and most fun to play social gaming world we’ve ever offered to our players. Providing our guests an escape from daily life to a fantasy world of fun and excitement is a core belief of Wind Creek Hospitality.

“We know that guests can’t always be at one of our physical locations, so we feel having an online brand experience that enables those same elements of escape, fantasy and game play available at home or on the go is paramount.

Ken Rohman, chief marketing officer for Wind Creek, added: “Our social gaming platforms occupy a unique niche among casino themed games. They are always completely free in every regard to play, but the marketing offers provided to players are always real.”

Wind Creek breaks ground for Chicago Southland hotel and casino

In June, Wind Creek Hospitality began construction of what is to become the $440m Wind Creek Chicago Southland in Illinois. The venue, expected to open in 2023, is being built on a 24-acre parcel of land situated on I-80 near Halsted Street and 175th Street.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is set to feature a 70,000-square-foot casino with 1,350 slot machines, 56 table games, three restaurants, two bars and an indoor pool and spa facility, and a 252-room luxury hotel.