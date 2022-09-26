Win Millions Lotto launches new Powerball and Mini Mega Millions lottery betting

The firm has launched Mini Powerball and Mini Mega Millions, with entry available to players from outside the US.

US.- Win Millions Lotto has launched new versions of the two most popular lotteries in the US, Mini Powerball and Mini Mega Millions, with entry available to players around the world. The lotteries offer a minimum jackpot of $50m with results based on the US Powerball and Mega Millions draws.

Unlike the actual lotteries, entry is available to players from any country. Players place online bets on what they think the winning numbers will be. Win Millions Lotto also offers Powerball+ and Mega Millions+ based on the same format with jackpots starting at $500m.

Win Millions CEO Sulim Malook said: “We’re thrilled to have completed the rebrand of Crypto Millions Lotto. Now, people outside America have a convenient, easy and safe way to play our lotteries using their local currency with many new ways to fund their account and cash out their winnings.”

“Our costs are a fraction of state lotteries, so we pass all those savings on to our customers in the form of bigger jackpots. We’re changing lottery, and we’re on a mission to change people’s lives.”

Lotto.com expands to New York, Texas and Colorado

Lotto.com has expanded to New York, Texas and Colorado. Customers can order official state lottery tickets, either online or at one of three locations. Previously, Lotto.com was only available in New Jersey, where it launched in June 2021.

In each state, players can visit the Players Café to purchase lottery tickets and scratch cards. In New York, the venue is located in Manhattan’s West Village, while the Texas Players Café is in Cedar Park and the Colorado venue is located in Edgewater. Players can purchase tickets for games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions.