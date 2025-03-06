Virgin Hotels Las Vegas names John Fechik as senior vice president of casino marketing

Fechik has held senior positions at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

US.- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has announced the appointment of John Fechik as senior vice president of casino marketing. Fechik will oversee all marketing initiatives for the casino as it introduces the new loyalty programme, Cherry Rewards this month.

With nearly two decades of experience in the casino and hospitality industry, Fechik previously held senior positions at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Most recently, he served as vice president of premium mass marketing and national marketing.

Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to have John lead our casino marketing team as we enter this exciting new chapter for the property. His extensive experience and proven track record in casino marketing make him the perfect fit for our team.”

Fechik commented: “I am honored to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking property. I look forward to working with the talented team at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and drive the casino’s success.”

Nevada gambling revenue rises 12.5% in January

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.44bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $840m, up 22 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.26bn, a 13.2 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $90.1m in revenue, up 2.7 per cent year-on-year.