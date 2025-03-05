MotorCity Casino Hotel promotes Douglas Harrison to director of slots

Harrison joined the venue in 2001.

US.- MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit has announced the promotion of Douglas Harrison to director of slots. He joined MotorCity in 2001, starting as a technical shift manager. Since then, he has served in various roles, including slot manager and project manager.

Douglas Harrison, director of slots. Photo: MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Stacey Young, senior vice president of casino operations, said: “Douglas’ deep understanding of the Slot Operations and Slot Technical Departments positions him to lead every aspect of this critical area of the casino, ensuring sustained excellence and growth.”

Harrison commented: “I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance the guest experience and drive innovation within slot operations. I’m excited to introduce new ideas and further improve our slot offerings.”

MotorCity Casino Hotel has a FanDuel Sportsbook, a 400-room hotel and Revel Steak restaurant. Young was promoted to senior vice president of casino operations in 2024.

Detroit casinos report $104.8m in revenue for January

Detroit’s three casinos generated $104.8m in revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $102.3m, while retail sports betting generated $2.5m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 12.1 per cent year-on-year at $49.9m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 12.8 per cent to $30.6m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 2 per cent to $21.8m.