Uplatform’s Asia-focused solutions steal the show at G2E Asia 2023

Press release.- Uplatform successfully showcased its products and services at the highly anticipated G2E Asia 2023 event, held in Singapore from May 30 to June 1, 2023.

Uplatform, as a key participant in the premier marketplace for the Asian igaming and entertainment industry, intrigued attendees with its commitment to excellence and dedication to pushing the boundaries of igaming.

Visitors to Uplatform’s B1638 stand were treated to an exciting experience that showcased the future of igaming. Uplatform displayed its expertise in delivering offerings tailored to Asian igaming operators, ensuring their success in a fast-evolving industry.

Maria, Uplatform’s head of Marketing said, “For us, G2E Asia opened the new expo season and set high expectations for the rest of the events. As usual, it was full of valuable insight and intellectual discussion. And, of course, a lot of fun. Our participation at this year’s show has been an incredible opportunity to showcase our newly launched casino aggregator and all new updates and upgrades in our sportsbook. Once again, we’ve witnessed the region’s high potential and incredible interest in our products. We are honored to have engaged with industry professionals and demonstrated how our customized solutions could propel their iGaming businesses to new heights.”

At the forefront of Uplatform’s amazing lineup was their Sportsbook solution, which gained lots of attention for its comprehensive coverage and customization options. With access to 260+ sports and Esports in line, including low-tier and amateur events, Uplatform’s Sportsbook solution provides a variety of betting opportunities. In addition, their sportsbook localization tools enable operators to effectively cater to specific geographic regions by offering a wide range of popular and unique sports, local leagues and championships, and features tailored to their target markets’ needs and preferences.

G2E Asia 2023 was a perfect opportunity for Uplatform’s experts to engage in insightful discussions with attendees. The team provided personalized guidance, answering questions and demonstrating the benefits of Uplatform’s solutions. Uplatform’s products were commended for their user-friendly design, intuitive functionality, in-house bookmakers, region-specific content, and extensive localization tools.

In addition to the captivating showcase of products, visitors were treated to complimentary bubble tea and branded gifts, which added a touch of excitement to the overall experience. Attendees were left with a lasting impression of Uplatform’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Uplatform’s participation in G2E Asia 2023 shows the company’s commitment to excellence, paves the way for future successes in the industry, and further transforms the iGaming sector as it continues to drive innovation.

