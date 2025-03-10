Uplatform: breaking stereotypes, the rise of female players

This International Women’s Day, Uplatform celebrates the growing role of women in igaming and reveals how women’s influence is actively shaping the industry to be more diverse, fair, and engaging for all players.

Opinion.- The igaming industry is evolving—powered by technology, shifting demographics, and changing player preferences. A once male-dominated space is now seeing a surge in female participation, reshaping industry norms and expectations.

However, women’s influence in igaming extends beyond participation as players. Their input in the industry cannot be ignored—helping shape the future of online betting. From front-end developers to CEOs, their contributions are redefining how operators engage users. While their impact spans across various industry roles, this article focuses more on female players and their preferences.

Uplatform recognises that success comes from acknowledging change and adapting to it. As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, the growing influence of female players highlights why operators must rethink how they engage this audience. The question is no longer whether women are betting; it is how they are changing the game.

Women are playing and transforming igaming

For years, igaming was tailored primarily to male audiences. However, the data tells a different story today. Female participation in online gaming has grown significantly, with women now comprising 30–40 per cent of igaming players worldwide. In the UK alone, female participation increased from 15.4 per cent in 2017 to 23.1 per cent in 2021, outpacing the growth among men.

The digitalisation and accessibility of mobile devices have accelerated this trend, making igaming more flexible. 59 per cent of female online gamblers prefer mobile gaming, compared to 52 per cent of men, highlighting the growing need for mobile-friendly platforms.

Women tend to place smaller, lower-risk bets but wager more frequently than men. In slots, they often prefer low-volatility games, enjoying longer, more immersive sessions rather than high-stakes risk-taking. Women also show a strong preference for lotteries, bingo, and casual casino games, with 72 per cent of female online gamblers purchasing lottery tickets, compared to 58 per cent of men.

Sports betting is still largely dominated by men, but female interest is growing—especially in live betting and women’s sports leagues. Female participation in sports betting now stands at 20–25 per cent, with an increasing focus on football, tennis, and basketball.

What female players want and how to deliver

Women aren’t looking for a separate version of igaming—they want engaging, fair, and secure gaming experiences that align with their interests. Research shows that female players often prioritise responsible gaming tools, transparency, and social engagement. Operators who integrate these elements don’t just attract women; they build stronger, more loyal communities.

Women are 30 per cent more likely than men to use responsible gaming tools, making features like deposit limits and self-exclusion critical components of engagement.

Female players and the evolution of game preferences

It’s not just about the numbers—it’s about breaking stereotypes, shifting preferences, and creating better gaming experiences. Women engage with games differently, often seeking entertainment value, social aspects, and long-term engagement rather than purely high-stakes thrill.

Operators who recognise this can leverage adaptive game mechanics, immersive storytelling, and loyalty-driven features to enhance player engagement. From casual games with narrative-driven elements to loyalty rewards that focus on long-term value, appealing to female players requires an approach that goes beyond the traditional gaming experience.

Key Insights:

Women devote 78 per cent of their wagers to slots and chance-based games, while men allocate around 70 per cent.

Female players tend to play more frequently—averaging 32 deposits per year compared to 19 for men.

Annual spending is comparable—despite betting smaller amounts per wager, women’s total deposits can match or exceed those of male players due to higher play frequency.

Women in betting: a growing influence

Beyond casino games, women are also making an impact in sports betting—particularly in women’s sports leagues like football, basketball, and tennis. Entertainment-based betting is another rising trend, with music and pop culture events attracting broader audiences. The number of women betting on Esports has doubled since 2020, showing an increased interest in digital competitions.

Marketing: adapting to a changing audience

Traditional igaming marketing has heavily relied on male-centric imagery, aggressive messaging, and outdated stereotypes, often alienating a significant portion of potential players.

With a growing female audience, there is an incentive to shift away from old standards. Research shows that female players prioritise entertainment and social engagement, meaning generic, high-stakes, and hyper-competitive narratives fail to connect with them. Operators who ignore these differences risk losing a valuable and expanding market segment.

To remain relevant, brands must move beyond hyper-masculine and over-sexualised ads and instead embrace marketing that highlights fairness, personalisation, and inclusivity.

“The igaming industry has come a long way in how it represents women in marketing. We’re finally moving past outdated stereotypes and the over-sexualisation of female figures in ads, shifting toward a more inclusive and player-focused approach. Creativity is now at the forefront, with brands recognising that female players are a growing and valuable audience. There’s still plenty of work to be done, but it’s encouraging to see the industry evolving toward a more balanced and respectful representation—one that speaks to everyone, not just a select few.”

Final thoughts: Women are the future of igaming

The rise of female players is a permanent shift in the igaming landscape. Operators must move beyond outdated marketing strategies and create gaming experiences that prioritise inclusivity, responsible engagement, and personalisation.

Women now account for up to 40 per cent of online gamblers, contributing significantly to market revenue.

Operators that fail to adapt risk missing out on billions in potential revenue.

This International Women’s Day, Uplatform is not just celebrating the growing role of women in igaming—it is actively shaping the industry to be more diverse, fair, and engaging for all players.



