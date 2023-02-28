Two casinos sponsor Minnesota United

Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley venues have signed a multi-year partnership with the club.

US.- Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley have signed a multi-year partnership to become the official casino and entertainment partners of Minnesota United. Grand Casino also bought the naming rights for the stadium’s Brew Hall. It will host a new digital social gaming.

Ronda Weizenegger, chief executive officer at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, said: “We could not be more excited to partner with Minnesota United for a first-of-its-kind partnership. We look forward to being part of the soccer community, increasing our customer base through cross marketing opportunities and providing Minnesota United fans with an exciting entertainment experience.”

MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard added: “Providing increased access to soccer across Minnesota is at the heart of our mission as a Club, and we are tremendously excited to partner with Grand Casino to help us extend our reach in achieving this goal.

“This new and long-term relationship with Grand Casino will help us deepen our connection to our Native American communities throughout Minnesota. One exciting initiative we already have in the works with Grand Casino is the construction of a brand new mini pitch in the community. We love having the opportunity to do this and look forward to seeing the joy it brings to kids and adults alike as they play this amazing game.”

Bluberi receives gaming licence approval in Minnesota

Gaming technology supplier Bluberi has announced that it has received approval for a gaming licence in the state of Minnesota. Bluberi will launch its content, including Devil’s Lock, Treasure Hunter, Fu Bamboo and the upcoming Xing Fu 888 at Minnesota casinos in early 2023.

Casey Whalen, chief commercial officer, said: “Bluberi is excited to enter the Minnesota Casino and gambling market that is home to 19 casinos and more than 21,000 slot machines. We are grateful to Special Agent Jill Ahart and the team at the Minnesota DPS Alcohol & Gambling Enforcement for their support of Bluberi.”