Turning Stone Resort Casino announces major expansion plans

Casino operators from the Oneida Nation tribe have announced the redevelopment of the venue.

US.- The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to expand and reinvest in the Turning Stone Resort Casino, in Verona, New York. It will be the venue’s largest expansion in the last 20 years. Ground-breaking is expected sometime in 2023.

The tribe said the multi-year project will double the existing convention and meeting space at the resort and will include a new hotel with about 250 rooms, new dining options, outdoor spaces, and additional amenities. This expansion does not include any additions to the gaming operations at the full-service casino.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO, said: “As we begin our largest reinvestment in two decades, we embark upon a new chapter for our enterprises, ensuring that we remain one of the top event and tourism destinations in New York for decades to come.”

He added: “Today we are experiencing record demand for hosting conferences and other events at Turning Stone that far outpaces our current hotel and convention facilities. This extensive multi-year expansion project will help us meet this rising need and even greater demand in the future. Our 30-year track record has proven that investments like this are essential to sustain the growth and success of our enterprises and the entire region.”

The Oneida Indian Nation has chosen Hayner Hoyt as the general contractor and will use Central New York trade unions. The construction will generate hundreds of jobs, the nation said, and the completed project will allow Oneida Nation Enterprises to boost its existing workforce, which now stands at about 4,400.

As the Turning Stone project is still in its early stages, there are not yet any architectural drawings or renderings. Many details are still being worked out. Architecture and design firm Gensler is the development partner for the project.

“Gensler is thrilled to partner with the Oneida Indian Nation on its expansion of Turning Stone Resort Casino,” said Lester Yuen, design director for Gensler, according to CNYCentral. “This expansion will introduce some game-changing features to this incredible property, and we are very excited to add this expansion to our portfolio of world-class hospitality and convention projects.”

Turning Stone will host a hiring event on Monday, September 12 from 10am to 6pm.

