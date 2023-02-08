The Cordish Companies marks Live! Casino Philadelphia anniversary with $750,000 donation

The company has announced a donation to Rebuild Philadelphia for the renovation of Murphy Recreation Center.

US.- The Cordish Companies has celebrated the second anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with the announcement of a donation of $750,000 to Rebuild Philadelphia. The company will make the donation for the renovation of Murphy Recreation Center, in South Philadelphia, to help finish the $4.5m project, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

During a ceremony, the Cordish Companies’ principal Jon Cordish, Cordish Gaming Group COO Joe Billhimer, and Live! Philadelphia general manager Craig Clark were joined by Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia city council members Kenyatta Johnson and Mark Squilla; Kira Strong, executive director of Rebuild; and Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The improvements at Murphy Recreation Center include a new turf field for football, baseball, softball, and soccer, and new basketball courts, sidewalks, fencing, and landscaping.

Live! Casino & Hotel opened in February 2021, in the South Philadelphia Stadium District. The property spans 510,000 square feet and features more than 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live-action table games, a 29-table poker room, a FanDuel sportsbook, a 208-room hotel and a number of dining and entertainment options.

Joe Billhimer, chief operating & development officer at Cordish Gaming Group, said: “Live! Philadelphia is proud to partner with Rebuild Philadelphia to help bring such a worthwhile project to fruition. Murphy Recreation Center has served as a hub for community gathering for decades in South Philly.

“As a family-owned business, we can appreciate how important it is for families to have a safe place to come together. They deserve the best and we look forward to going on this transformational journey with them.”

Mayor Jim Kenney added: “The energy in our city is electric right now and today’s celebration fuels even more excitement, especially in South Philadelphia. The soon-to-be improved recreation center is a dynamic, accessible hub for children, families, and residents to play and gather.”

Kira Strong, executive director of Rebuild, commented: “Rebuild is proud to invest in the improvements at Murphy Recreation Center and it would not be possible without the generous contribution from Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record in 2022

Pennsylvania’s gaming industry registered its best financial year in 2022. Combined revenue from slot machines, table games, sports wagering, igaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests reached $5.2bn, surpassing 2021’s record of $4,7bn. Taxes to state and local governments hit $2.12bn. In December, gaming revenue reached $475m.