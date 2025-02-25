Stretch Network to showcase at SBC Summit Rio

The company invites attendees to visit stand B600, February 25-27.

Press release.- Stretch Network will present its latest updates to the Brazilian market at SBC Summit Rio 2025. From 25–27 February at Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Stretch Network will be showcasing its offerings at Stand B600, providing a closer look at its newest features and collaborations.

Among the highlights are the introduction of the Mystery Bounty, a dynamic poker format designed to amplify player excitement and engagement, and the company’s partnership with the Ortak platform, offering exclusive benefits such as integrated tools and enhanced functionality. Additionally, Stretch Network will unveil the enhanced mobile version of its poker software, designed for seamless gameplay and improved operator capabilities.

“These updates demonstrate Stretch Network’s dedication to providing practical solutions that address the evolving demands of the online poker industry,” said the team and added that media partners attending SBC Summit Rio 2025 are invited to connect with Stretch Network’s team to explore these features and learn about the impact they can have on poker operators and players.

“Visit Stand B600 to discover how Stretch Network continues to deliver impactful solutions, empowering B2C poker providers to achieve their goals in the highly competitive online poker market,” concluded the company.



