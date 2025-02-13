Stretch Network brings updates and collaborations to SBC Summit Rio

Visitors can stop by stand B600 to explore the company

The company is set to showcase its latest innovations.

Press release.- Stretch Network is gearing up for SBC Summit Rio with a showcase of updates, tournament formats and features, and unique collaborations.

Improving mobile poker experience

Stretch Network’s latest mobile offerings are designed to meet the demands of modern players and partners.

New mobile version: a faster, more intuitive, and visually engaging platform to boost player retention and satisfaction.

This innovation underlines Stretch Network’s commitment to providing seamless and rewarding poker experiences, driving growth for partners.

Unveiling Mystery Bounty tournaments

Stretch Network is introducing Mystery Bounty tournaments, a format that combines strategy and suspense. Players earn hidden rewards with each knockout, ranging from modest payouts to game-changing jackpots. This inclusive feature boosts engagement, participation, and player satisfaction by adding excitement to every hand.

Stretch x Ortak: transforming prizes with NFTs

Stretch Network’s collaboration with Ortak introduces an exciting layer of value to poker tournaments by combining traditional cash prizes with exclusive NFT assets. This partnership reflects a commitment to offering engaging and rewarding experiences that set Stretch Network apart in the competitive poker market.

Visit Stretch Network at SBC Summit Rio 2025

Visitors can stop by Stand B600 at SBC Summit Rio to explore Stretch Network’s latest offerings and discover how these solutions can elevate the business. The company stated: “Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with our team and learn more about what’s ahead for the poker industry.”