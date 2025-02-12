Stretch Network is set to drive player engagement with the Spin&Go Challenge

The Spin&Go Challenge features a total prize pool of €40,000.

Press release.- Following recent updates to Spin&Go tournaments on the platform, Stretch Network’s latest promotion on the Global Network is set to drive player engagement with the Spin&Go Challenge, featuring a total prize pool of €40,000. Designed to increase activity and retention, this format offers players a chance to qualify for weekly €10,000 freerolls.

Spin&Go Challenge

Play at least 20 Spin & Go tournaments (€1+ buy-in).

Earn 1,000 starting chips for the freeroll with each completed game.

Receive a freeroll ticket once the requirement is met.

Freeroll schedule:

February 23, 2025

March 2, 2025

March 9, 2025

March 16, 2025

According to the Stretch Network team, the Spin&Go Challenge “not only enhances the gaming experience but also keeps players returning for more.” This initiative is part of a broader effort to introduce engaging, competitive formats across the network.



