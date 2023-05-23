SportsGrid joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan public service campaign

Through the partnership, SportsGrid will promote “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” campaign.

Press release.- The SportsGrid Network and the American Gaming Association (AGA) are partnering to promote responsible sports betting through AGA’s “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” public service campaign.

Through the partnership, SportsGrid will promote Have A Game Plan via its multimedia content platform, including live programming and its website and app.

“The AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign sets important standards for the industry to embrace, and SportsGrid is pleased to join the initiative,” said SportsGrid chief operating officer Adam Kaplan. “SportsGrid’s management is committed to supporting Have A Game Plan across the marketing and advertising of sports wagering on the company’s multimedia platform.”

Launched in 2019, Have A Game Plan brings the broader sports betting ecosystem together around a common consumer education message, focusing on the four principles of responsible wagering for those who choose to bet:

Set a budget and stick to it.

Keep it social—sports betting is a form of entertainment for adults.

Know the odds.

Play with legal, regulated operators.

AGA senior vice president Casey Clark, said: “Media companies are one of the most important players in effectively educating consumers on responsible wagering, and we’re grateful to SportsGrid for bringing Have A Game Plan to their broad audience of sports fans and bettors.

“As sports betting is increasingly discussed across media, it’s critical for stakeholders like SportsGrid to continue to lead the way on elevating responsible gaming.”

Additional campaign partners include Bally’s Corporation, Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, betPARX, DraftKings, Delaware North, Entain, FanDuel, Gaming Society, Global Payments, Major League Baseball, MGM Resorts International, MSG Network, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, NESN, New York Knicks, New York Jets, NBA, New York Rangers, NHL, Nuvei, Parx Casino, PENN Entertainment, PGA TOUR, Rush Street Interactive, SeventySix Capital, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, USFL, U.S. Integrity, Vegas Golden Knights, VSiN, Washington Commanders and WNBA.

