SOFTSWISS Sportsbook enhances CMS to boost operator efficiency

This update enhances sportsbook content management, offering operators greater control, streamlined workflows, and an improved user experience.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is upgrading its content management system (CMS) for the SOFTWSISS Sportsbook. The new CMS introduces advanced customisation capabilities, optimised locale management, and an upgraded interface, allowing operators to manage their projects more efficiently. These improvements reduce manual work, minimise errors, and speed up content updates, ensuring a seamless experience for sportsbook teams and players.

One key advantage of the new CMS is its improved flexibility in managing complex configurations. Operators can now customise settings with greater precision, enabling tailored adjustments based on their business requirements. The system allows for deeper content control, making it easier to fine-tune sportsbook offerings, promotions, and betting options.

With enhanced locale management, teams can now reduce manual work when localising content for different markets, ensuring a smoother and more accurate experience when expanding into new regions. The improved interface also enhances usability, allowing teams to update key sections of their sportsbook more quickly and efficiently.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, comments: “This CMS is a massive upgrade for our Sportsbook’s operators. Our goal has always been to provide partners with the most agile and efficient tools for managing their projects. The latest improvements streamline content updates and enhance accuracy and scalability, allowing operators to focus on creating the best possible experience for players. As we continue to enhance our product, we’re excited about the new features we plan to introduce in the coming months.”

Recently the Sportsbook celebrated its fourth anniversary, reporting an 183 per cent year-on-year increase in bets placed and expanding to 112 projects across 30 casino platforms.

SOFTSWISS is actively enhancing the system with new features planned for upcoming updates. One of the key improvements is a preview function, which will allow operators to preview page updates to prevent misconfigurations before content goes live. Another major upgrade will focus on mobile optimisation, enabling a more app-like experience. Instead of the traditional vertical scrolling, in-play events will be displayed in a side-scrolling format, making the interface more intuitive and engaging for mobile users.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to enhance both operator efficiency and player engagement. Recently, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Network Jackpot became the first cross-brand jackpot in the industry, boosting player engagement across multiple operators.

The SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss new features and partnerships at the SBC Summit Rio from 25 to 27 February.