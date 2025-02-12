SOFTSWISS shares Top 5 retention trends

SOFTSWISS experts share the top five valuable trends in player retention that help keep players engaged.

Press release.- Player retention remains an essential priority for operators aiming to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving igaming industry. With over 15 years of expertise, leading tech provider SOFTSWISS reveals how a strategic blend of responsible gambling practices and advanced analytics helps to retain players.

The award-winning SOFTSWISS Managed Services has years of experience supporting over 180 brands with First Line and VIP Player Support, Anti-Fraud Support, Player Retention and Reactivation, and Content Management Services. Apart from the buzzword “gamification”, SOFTSWISS experts share the top five valuable trends in player retention that help keep players engaged.

Real-time analytics & AI-driven personalisation

Operators leverage AI, machine learning, and real-time data analytics to enhance player engagement and retention. By analysing player behaviour, AI enables the creation of personalised offers and promotions, enriching the gaming experience and fostering loyalty.

Additionally, real-time analytics allows operators to continuously monitor player activity, facilitating immediate responses to player needs. This proactive approach helps identify at-risk players early and deploy targeted interventions to prevent churn, ensuring a more dynamic and engaging gaming environment.

Loyalty programs with VIP focus

A well-designed loyalty program fosters long-term player retention by offering exclusive perks and incentives that make high-value players feel appreciated. Recognising player loyalty allows operators to reduce churn and encourages continued engagement with their projects.

Operators build strong VIP relationships by enhancing player satisfaction. Exclusive experiences, dedicated support, and premium content keep players engaged. A long-term strategy with tailored retention efforts maximises their lifetime value, creating a more immersive experience.

Umberto Facciolla, head of CRM at SOFTSWISS Managed Services, comments: “Standing out in a competitive market means creating a VIP program that exudes exclusivity and prestige. Providing exceptional benefits and unique experiences gives players a compelling reason to choose and remain loyal to your platform rather than seeking alternatives”.

Safer gambling

Operators demonstrate a strong commitment to player well-being, fostering trust and loyalty by providing tools that allow players to set limits on deposits, wagers, and session duration. Features such as self-exclusion options and resources for responsible gambling further contribute to creating a safe gaming environment.

This approach not only safeguards players but also strengthens their relationship with the platform. Such a win-win strategy leads to increased engagement and long-term retention.

Seamless payment solutions

Providing various secure and convenient payment options enhances the overall player experience, contributing to higher retention rates. Integrating digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, along with streamlined deposit and withdrawal processes, reduces friction and encourages players to remain loyal to the platform.

Community building and social features

Fostering a sense of community through social features, such as in-game chat rooms and forums, enhances player engagement. Building player communities encourages interaction and loyalty as players feel more connected to the platform and each other.

Umberto Facciolla, head of CRM at SOFTSWISS Managed Services, summarises: “By embracing these trends, operators can develop effective retention strategies that not only keep players engaged but also foster long-term loyalty, ensuring sustained success in a competitive market. A trusted iGaming partner, providing all types of customer support, will definitely make this journey easier.”



