SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator certified in Brazil

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator meets all technical and legal requirements set by Brazilian authorities.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announced that its Jackpot Aggregator, a comprehensive player engagement solution, has successfully obtained certification for the Brazilian market.

Following its flagship product, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, which was the first to be certified in Brazil, SOFTSWISS has now received approval for its engagement tool, the Jackpot Aggregator, meeting all technical and legal requirements set by Brazilian authorities. Both products – the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator – can be used independently or together, significantly enhancing casino KPIs.

With igaming regulations effective January 1, 2025, companies planning to operate in the country must obtain the certification. The regulation enforces responsible gambling standards, aligning with principles already adopted in many regulated markets.

For operators legally operating in the Brazilian market, the key priority is to engage with players responsibly while delivering a captivating gaming experience using approved, secure, and effective tools.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator provides various flexible jackpot mechanics tailored to enhance user engagement across different player segments. Among its standout features are multi-level prizes, prize drops, branded jackpots, and others.

To maintain this high level of performance, SOFTSWISS strengthened its commitment to the Brazilian market by appointing Rubens Barrichello, the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver, as a Non-Executive Director. Additionally, to ensure seamless operations and swift response to ongoing needs, SOFTSWISS has established a dedicated team of local business development managers in Brazil.

Angelina Stasiuk, head of Business Line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented: “We are thrilled to bring the Jackpot Aggregator to the Brazilian market. Brazil is a massive and rapidly growing market, and we already have potential certified clients there who are actively seeking innovative engagement tools. The Jackpot Aggregator is the perfect solution to meet these demands, providing operators with powerful tools to enhance player retention and engagement.”

The Jackpot Aggregator can be seamlessly launched with the Game Aggregator. The SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss partnerships in Brazil and other markets at the SBC Summit Rio on 25 to 27 February.