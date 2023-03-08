SkillOnNet launches online coin-pusher with Arcadia Gaming

Fortune Pusher is a live arcade-style coin-pusher game.

US.- Online casino provider SkillOnNet has launched Fortune Pusher, a live arcade-style coin-pusher game that offers players the chance to win 500x their stake. It’s the first game to be integrated into the SkillOnNet platform as part of a new deal with Arcadia Gaming, which specialises in bringing physical arcade machines into online casinos.

Online players will be able to remotely control live, physical arcade machines from their desktop or mobile devices. Fortune Pusher offers instant cash wins or the chance to take a spin on the bonus wheel.

Jani Kontturi, head of games at SkillOnNet, said: “Arcade games are becoming a hugely important vertical as we look to innovative new content that appeals to newer generations and veteran gamers alike. There is really no one doing what Arcadia are doing at the moment. We’re witnessing the evolution of live gaming in a way that is totally groundbreaking and, even more importantly, hugely fun.”

A spokesperson at Arcadia said: “Our games combine the sense of trust that players get from live gaming with the arcade machines they know and love for a truly unbeatable player experience. We’re really passionate about our games, and this deal means they will be out there on one of the biggest and best platforms in the industry.”

Data science firm Neccton‘s responsible gambling software mentor is being used on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO, SpinGenie, and SlotsMagic in Ontario.