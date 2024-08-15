Seventeen unions back Times Square casino proposal

Caesars hopes to convert a 54-storey office building into a Las Vegas-style casino.

US.- Seventeen unions, including those representing steamfitters, cement masons and building material workers, have sent a letter to three Manhattan elected officials expressing their support for SL Green, Caesars Entertainment and Roc Nation’s bid to develop a casino at 1515 Broadway.

Times Square is among at least nine sites in the New York City metro area being considered for three upcoming casino licenses. If Caesars is awarded one of the licenses, it plans to convert an existing 54-storey office building between W. 44 and W. 45 Streets into a Las Vegas-style casino. However, the Times Square proposal has faced opposition.

The licensing process remains at an early stage.