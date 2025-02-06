Sérgio Floris: “At SBC Rio we intend to highlight the full range of Sportradar products, reinforcing our readiness for the current Brazilian market”

Sérgio Floris, managing director of Sportradar in Brazil, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming attendance at the SBC Summit Rio 2025.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Sérgio Floris, Sportradar’s managing director in Brazil, has discussed the company’s expectations for SBC Summit Rio 2025, the impact of Brazil’s new sports betting regulations and how Sportradar is leveraging AI to transform how fans engage and interact with sports.

What are the expectations of Sportradar at SBC Summit Rio 2025?

SBC Summit Rio 2025 is a great opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and have valuable discussions about the evolving sports betting market. As one of the largest and most promising markets in Latin America, Brazil holds immense growth potential, particularly with the recent regulation of sports betting. At this pivotal moment, the event will serve as a significant milestone in further solidifying Sportradar’s leadership in technology and innovation within the industry.

We are particularly attentive to the opportunities that 2025 will bring for the Brazilian market and are delighted with Sportradar’s continued expansion, including the recent opening of our office in São Paulo, which will allow us to increase our local presence and better support our customers across the country.

What does the company have prepared to exhibit at the event?

We are excited about the event, as SBC Summit Rio 2025 will be the first major event of the year for the Brazilian sports betting industry, and we are looking forward to showcasing our innovations in this dynamic and growing market. We intend to highlight the full range of Sportradar products, reinforcing our readiness for the current Brazilian market. We will also showcase our igaming solutions, including casino offerings, which are a key part of our strategy to tap into the growing igaming sector. This area is a key focus for us as we aim to deliver advanced products and services that will help drive the continued success of the industry in Brazil.

What will be the main topics of conversation and debate at the event, considering it is the first to be held in Brazil after the entry into force of Law 14790?

We are optimistic about the regulatory landscape in Brazil. The new regulation will bring greater transparency and security to the sector, creating a safer environment for consumers and attracting international investments. As a result, the Brazilian market, one of the largest in Latin America, holds tremendous growth potential, particularly with the diversification of offerings, including sports betting and, eventually, online casinos. Integrity will be a central focus, as regulation helps combat fraud and ensures better protection of user data. It will also drive job creation, especially in technology, marketing, and compliance, while generating substantial revenue for the government through taxation. An important aspect of the discussion will also be the emphasis on responsible gaming practices and the creation of an ethical, transparent betting environment that strengthens consumer trust. With the legalisation of sports betting, we expect a significant increase in investments and sponsorships, which will benefit sports clubs and athletes across Brazil.

Sportradar opened an office in São Paulo. What is the purpose of establishing a physical presence in the country?

The opening of our office in São Paulo marks a significant milestone in Sportradar’s strategic expansion into Brazil and Latin America. This new office strengthens our local presence, allowing us to forge deeper relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders, and to provide enhanced support to the development of Brazil’s regulated sports betting market. As the largest market in Latin America, Brazil offers immense growth potential, and having a physical presence here reinforces our commitment to the country’s dynamic sports betting sector, positioning us to better serve the needs of both local and international clients as the market continues to evolve.

Is Sportradar planning to enter new markets? Which ones?

Sportradar, as the world’s largest sportech, is always on the lookout for opportunities in emerging markets. We are focused on supporting new expanding markets, particularly in Latin America and other regions where betting markets are undergoing regulation. We are constantly seeking to expand our global presence, ensuring our products and solutions meet the specific needs of each market.

Sportradar is a pioneer in the implementation of AI. What advances are you developing in this regard?

At Sportradar, we’re leveraging AI to transform how fans engage and interact with sports. One of our key projects is the development of a hypersmart sports “brain” powered by generative AI, which processes real-time data to deliver instant insights, statistics, and interactive features during live events. This significantly enriches fan engagement by providing real-time, personalised content. In addition to this, we focus on hyper-personalisation, tailoring content to individual preferences, such as language, team loyalty, or expertise, ensuring that every fan has a unique and immersive experience. We are also enhancing hyper-immersion by integrating interactive features into live broadcasts, allowing fans to easily engage with content on their smartphones, similar to how they interact with social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Our ultimate goal is to make sports consumption as dynamic, personalised, and engaging as possible, keeping fans connected throughout every moment of the game.

What does 2025 hold for Sportradar?

2024 was an exciting year for Sportradar, and it has positioned us well for the opportunities ahead. We have significant plans for the future, particularly in Brazil, a strategic and growing market. Any major company looking to expand globally will undoubtedly consider Brazil a priority. In the coming months, we will announce exciting partnerships, initiatives and developments for the Brazilian market, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for sports fans and commercial partners. Brazil is a key part of our global strategy, and we’re eager for what’s to come.