Sportradar’s Alpha Odds receives dual honours at European iGaming Awards 2025

The company’s innovative Alpha Odds solution was awarded 2024 Innovation of the Year and Best Sports Betting Innovation.

Press release.- Sportradar announced that it was recognised with two prestigious honours at the European iGaming Awards during ICE Barcelona. The company’s innovative Alpha Odds solution was honoured in two competitive categories, continuing to solidify Sportradar as a leader in the online gaming industry. The European iGaming Awards, a benchmark for excellence in the sector, celebrate groundbreaking achievements and advancements that redefine the gaming experience.

Alpha Odds received recognition in the following categories:

2024 Innovation of the Year: celebrating the pinnacle of innovation and creative thinking in igaming.

celebrating the pinnacle of innovation and creative thinking in igaming. Best Sports Betting Innovation: honouring extraordinary advancements in the sports betting arena.

A service offered through Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS), Alpha Odds leverages AI-driven odds personalisation technology to deliver bespoke betting prices for sportsbook operators.

Alpha Odds recalculates financial exposure in real-time, enabling operators to manage liability with unparalleled precision, reduce risk and enhance profitability. Since its launch, Alpha Odds has generated an average of 13 per cent improvement in margin performance for sportsbooks using the solution.

Through Alpha Odds, Sportradar’s MTS continues to optimise trading strategies and elevate sportsbook profitability, while reinforcing Sportradar’s position as a trusted technology partner for operators worldwide.