Rush Street Interactive names Brian Sapp as chief marketing officer

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has announced the appointment of Brian Sapp to the newly created role of chief marketing officer (CMO). He will report directly to CEO Richard Schwartz.

The company said Sapp has a proven track record in leading data-driven marketing and live operations in the mobile industry. He has served on the executive team at Rec Room, as senior vice president of User Acquisition & Ads at Jam City and director of digital publishing at WB Games. He began in the mobile industry at Tapjoy as director of developer partnerships.

Schwartz said: “As we continue to grow and expand across the Americas, a marketing leader with Brian’s unique blend of gaming and mobile experience, strategic insight, and creativity will be additive to the team as we shape the future of our brand and continue to innovate our customer first experience. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard to lead our marketing strategy, team, and operations.”

Sapp commented: “I am thrilled to join Rush Street Interactive at a time when the company has such strong momentum. RSI’s customer-first focus really resonated with me as a marketer who understands what it takes to succeed in a competitive mobile landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive forward our marketing initiatives during RSI’s next phase of growth and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”

Last year, RSI was selected by the Delaware State Lottery as its vendor for the state’s online gaming business. RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming in Delaware for an initial term of 5 years, renewable for an additional 1-year term for an additional 5 years pending regulatory approvals.