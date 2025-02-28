Rhode Island casino revenue increases year-over-year in January

Revenue from Bally’s Twin River Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino totalled $54m.

US.- Casino revenue for Rhode Island’s Bally’s Twin River Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino totalled $54m in January, up 5.8 per cent from January 2024’s $51m. According to the Rhode Island Lottery, video lottery terminals generated $42.1m, up 7 per cent year-over-year, and table games $11.8m, up 0.8 per cent.

Bally’s Twin River Casino led the market with video lottery terminals generating $31.5m and table games $9.7m. Bally’s Tiverton Casino took $10.6m in VLT revenue and $2m for table games.

Online casino revenue was $3.1m, down from December 2024’s $3.6m. Wagers increased from $97.2m to $103.5m and prizes from $93.5m to $100.4m. Sportsbooks generated over $5m in January, up 2 per cent from January 2024. Wagers totalled $47.3m, up 7 per cent. Payouts totalled $42.2m, up from $39.8m in January 2024.

