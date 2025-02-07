Nearly half of FanDuel customers used responsible gambling tools during NFL season

The company stated that approximately 3.5 million customers reviewed their play activity using its personalised dashboard.

US.- FanDuel has announced during the 2024-2025 NFL season nearly half of its customers, approximately 3.5 million, players reviewed their play activity using the company’s responsible gaming dashboard, My Spend.

My Spend provides customers with insights into their deposit and betting activity, including the amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks, or three months. The dashboard also encourages customers to use deposit limits and wager limits. FanDuel has now introduced Deposit Alerts, enabling customers to create daily, weekly and monthly target budgets. Players receive a notification when they reach the amount they’ve set.

Jill Watkins, senior commercial director of responsible gaming at FanDuel, said: “We want our customers to know what they are spending and to ensure they are within their comfort zone. Since the launch of My Spend, we’ve seen a meaningful rise in engagement with tools that give our customers the ability to create a personalized plan to manage their play. We’re encouraged by the progress and remain steadfast in our commitment to making responsible play a natural part of the FanDuel experience for all customers.”

The company announced the launch of the new personalised responsible gaming dashboard in December 2024. The tool is available across all FanDuel products, such as sportsbook, casino, fantasy, racing, and faceoff.