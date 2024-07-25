Resorts World Las Vegas to host charity poker tournament

The Big Deal will take place in November.

US.- Resorts World Las Vegas has signed a partnership with the WPT Foundation and the One Drop Foundation to hold charity poker tournament The Big Deal during the Formula 1 weekend in November. The funds raised will go to global water initiatives run by the One Drop Foundation.

The Big Deal for One Drop will be a $10,000 buy-in event with up to 54 players. Poker legend Phil Hellmuth will be the MC for the event.

Resorts World Las Vegas President Peter LaVoie said: “It gives us great pride to host an event with such a notable cause that resonates deeply in Las Vegas. Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and we look forward to partnering with the One Drop Foundation to further this effort while having some fun during Race Week.”

One Drop Foundation founder Guy Laliberté added: “In the past 12 years, One Drop has created iconic poker tournaments that are going to be in the big history book of poker for a long time. The Big Deal for One Drop is going to be one of those, for the fun aspect and for the people it will draw.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.32bn in May

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.32bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s an increase of 2.45 per cent year-on-year and an all-time May record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $742.4m, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.5bn, an 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $90.4m in revenue in May.