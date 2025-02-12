1xBet to sponsor SBC Summit Rio

The brand strengthens its presence in Latin America.

Press release.- From February 25 to 27, the global bookmaker 1xBet will join SBC Summit Rio 2025 in Rio de Janeiro. The brand is actively strengthening its presence in Latin America and has become a Premium Sponsor of the event.

As part of the sponsorship, the 1xBet team will actively participate in all conference events and welcome guests at booth B850. They will discuss unique business opportunities with the brand’s affiliate program. The company has also prepared delicious designer cocktails and exciting activities, including Giant Buzz Wire, and will host a giveaway featuring a MacBook Pro and an iPhone 16. The prize draw will be held on February 26 and 27 at 3:00 pm.

1xBet is a global leader in the betting and gambling industry, offering a localised product for players in Latin America. The company is actively expanding partnerships with leading regional sports organisations, including Brazil’s national football team during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil’s Serie A and Serie B football leagues, WTA tennis tournaments, and much more.

One of the key topics of the exhibition will be the regulation of the gambling market in Brazil. 1xBet was among the first companies to apply for a licence under the new legal framework. Additionally, this year, the bookmaker completed the licensing process in Peru, reaffirming its commitment to operating within the law.

A 1xBet representative said: “1xBet is an igaming giant, so we couldn’t miss SBC Summit Rio 2025. Our Premium Sponsor role in this major event will help strengthen our position as a key market player. We’re sure the forum will be a great platform for ideas exchange and a boost for industry growth. Our team plans to showcase our product at the highest level and kick off new fruitful collaborations.”