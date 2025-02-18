Pragmatic Play joins forces with Casinuu to strengthen LatAm expansion 

Casinuu’s customers will now gain access to some of Pragmatic Play’s most popular titles.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play continues its growth in the Latin American market after signing its latest partnership deal with Casinuu.

The partnership will see Pragmatic Play integrate its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports offerings onto Casinuu’s platform, providing players in the region with a dynamic range of engaging and innovative content.

Casinuu’s customers will now gain access to some of Pragmatic Play’s most popular titles, including fan-favourites Sweet Bonanza 1000 and Bet Behind Pro Blackjack, alongside the provider’s immersive virtual sports content and live dealer experiences.

The collaboration with Casinuu, a well-known operator recognised for its local reach in the region, reinforces Pragmatic Play’s ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the Latin American igaming market.

Following on from a series of successful partnerships across the continent, the deal highlights the company’s dedication to delivering premium entertainment to players in rapidly growing markets.

Victor Arias, VP LatAm at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “This new deal with Casinuu is another exciting step in Pragmatic Play’s journey to bring top-tier gaming experiences to players across Latin America. Casinuu’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with the provider’s vision, and it looks forward to a successful collaboration that brings incredible value to players.”

Tatiana Salazar, commercial director at Casinuu, added: “We are delighted to partner with Pragmatic Play to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for our users. Their portfolio is renowned for its variety and quality, and we are confident it will be a huge success on our platform.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.



