Pragmatic Play to attend and sponsor SBC Summit Rio

Pragmatic Play will showcase its comprehensive portfolio and a section dedicated to its most recent sportsbook vertical.

The exhibition is taking place across three days from February 25th-27th.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to make an appearance at SBC Summit Rio 2025 this month, marking the provider’s attendance at the first Latin American conference of the year.

Taking place across three days from February 25th-27th, the exhibition is expected to draw in over 15,000 delegates at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The event, Brazil’s premier sports betting and gaming exhibition, will feature thought-provoking panels, networking opportunities, and the debut of two new summits: the Affiliate Leaders Summit and the Payment Expert Summit.

The award-winning provider will be showcasing its comprehensive portfolio and a section dedicated to its most recent Sportsbook vertical at Stand B700, as well as inviting attendees to join an exciting panel discussion that explores strategies for thriving in competitive markets.

Additionally, Pragmatic Play will be a platinum sponsor of the conference, showcasing its commitment to Brazil’s vibrant and evolving landscape.

According to the company, Pragmatic Play’s participation at SBC Summit Rio highlights its ongoing expansion and investment in Latin America, “reinforcing its status as a leader in delivering diverse, high-quality gaming content across the globe.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to nine new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.