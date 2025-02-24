Pragmatic Play revisits the winner’s enclosure in Big Bass Return to the Races

The fisherman returns to the race track in this 5x3 slot.

The company has extended its Big Bass series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended its popular Big Bass series by releasing a horse racing-themed sequel, Big Bass Return to the Races. The fisherman returns to the race track in this 5×3 slot, where landing 3-5 scatters awards entry to one of two bonus games. If only two scatters land on a spin, there is a chance for a third to be revealed by a random feature.

Before the bonus game begins, players choose one of 12 face-down cards. If a Bonus card is revealed, the player is awarded 10-20 free spins depending on how many scatters triggered the round. If a Golden Cup card is revealed, the player is awarded 10 free spins in the Golden Cup feature, where only money symbols, wilds, and blanks can appear on the reels.

In either bonus game, every fourth wild collected retriggers the feature, awarding 10 additional free spins with an increasing win multiplier – 2x on the first retrigger, 3x on the second, and 10x on the third.

Big Bass Return to the Races is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass franchise, following Bigger Bass Splash and Big Bass Bonanza 3 Reeler.