Pragmatic Play introduced the live casino gameshow Snakes & Ladders Live

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released its latest live casino gameshow, Snakes & Ladders Live.

Transforming the popular boardgame into an immersive Live Casino experience, Snakes & Ladders Live is an exciting new gameshow that combines classic and modern game elements to deliver dynamic, fast-paced gameplay.

The main game is played with four dice that feature special symbols: the Diamond, Star, ST (Snake Totem), and SL (Snakes & Ladders).

Players can roll two or more Diamonds or Stars awards multipliers, with either four straight Stars or three Stars and a Diamond, what delivers the maximum 20x payout multiplier.

Triggered by rolling at least two SL symbols, with a fifth die determining the number of rolls in the round, the Snakes & Ladders bonus game is played on a familiar 8×8 tile board. This includes iconic game elements that can either help or hinder players’ progression towards the 10,000x maximum win.

Players can also scale the Snake Totem bonus game if three or more ST symbols are rolled in the main game. Divided into levels with different multipliers assigned to each, the totem awards wins up to 2,000x the bet for players who make it to the top.

Snakes & Ladders Live joins player-favourite gameshows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUp Roulette, as well as other popular Live Casino titles from Pragmatic Play, including Mega Baccarat and Speed Auto Roulette.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Consistent with our approach at Pragmatic Play to twist, transform, and elevate content, Snakes & Ladders Live captures the fun and familiarity of the original boardgame in an immersive Live Casino gameshow.

“Not only does Snakes & Ladders Live combine a nostalgic theme with modern, engaging gameplay, but it also offers a huge max win up to 10,000x the player’s bet. We hope players have as much fun playing our new gameshow as we did creating it.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.