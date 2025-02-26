PopOK Gaming announces two new releases: Eye on the Money and Avi

The titles include a collaboration with street artist Alec Monopoly and a high-flying crash game.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has launched two new titles in a single day: Eye on the Money, a collaboration with world-renowned street artist Alec Monopoly, and Avi, a high-flying crash game designed for adrenaline-fueled action. The company said these releases showcase its commitment to innovation, excitement, and engaging gameplay.

Eye on the Money: a fusion of art and high-stakes wins

PopOK Gaming introduced Eye on the Money, a 3×5 slot with 25 paylines, featuring Alec Monopoly’s iconic graffiti-inspired style. This game blends luxury, art, and big wins, delivering a bold and vibrant slot experience.

Key features

Wilds: substitutes for regular symbols, helping players land bigger wins.

Money & Jackpot Symbols: the Collect symbol gathers all Money and Jackpot symbols, boosting winnings.

Free Spins: unlock Free Spins with special reels packed with surprises.

Super Game & Four Epic Jackpots: enter the Super Game and pick from four jackpots for massive rewards.

The company stated: “With its bold artistic flair, engaging mechanics, and thrilling win potential, Eye on the Money is a must-play for slot enthusiasts and art lovers alike.”

Avi: PopOK Gaming’s latest crash sensation

Taking crash games to new heights, Avi offers an experience where timing is everything. Players place their bets, watch the multiplier rise, and must cash out before the crash to claim their winnings. With a 98% RTP and a 10,000x max multiplier, Avi delivers high-speed action and massive winning potential.

A seamless and immersive experience

Sleek, modern interface for a smooth user experience.

Lightning-fast gameplay to keep players engaged.

Mobile-optimized design for seamless play on all devices.

Easy integration for operators, with full support from PopOK Gaming.

“As crash games continue to dominate the market, Avi is set to become a player favourite, offering a thrilling mix of strategy, excitement, and high-stakes fun”, PopOK Gaming said.