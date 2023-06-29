Playtech closes notes offering

Playtech will use the funds to redeem notes due this year.

The gaming technology provider offered €300m in 5.8% senior secured notes.

UK.- Playtech has announced that it has closed a bond offering under which it priced €300m in 5.8 per cent senior secured notes due 2028. It says the net proceeds from the issuance of new notes will be used towards redeeming its €200m 3.7 per cent senior secured notes due in 2023 and paying accrued interest plus outstanding debt on its revolving credit facility.

Following the repayments, Playtech’s only outstanding notes will be the newly issued 2028 notes and its prior €350m 4.2 per cent senior secured notes due 2026.

Playtech has recently adjusted its EBITDA forecast upwards slightly on the back of strong performance. In February, Playtech made an investment in Ontario-based NorthStar Gaming and agreed an extended software and services deal for another 10 years.

Meanwhile, Playtech has acquired a minority stake in Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming’s Hard Rock Digital for $85m.