Play’n GO to set the stage at the 2025 edition of Next.io’s New York Summit

Representatives of the Swedish company will speak on panels over the two days.

Press release.- Play’n GO is to set the stage at the latest edition of Next.io’s New York Summit next week in Manhattan by enabling globally available live streaming of the prestigious event for the first time.

Taking place over two days next week, Next.io’s NYC summit has rapidly become the can’t-miss executive event in the industry. One of the primary sponsors of the event since its inception, Play’n GO is enabling live streaming to a global audience for the first time.

Representatives of the Swedish gaming giants, including chief commercial officer Magnus Olson, head of government affairs Shawn Fluharty, head of brand & communications Andrew Pink, and regional marketing lead USA Anna Fältström, will speak on panels across the two days on the main stage as well as the new one-day responsible gaming summit.

The Manhattan-based summit takes place at a perfect time for Play’n GO as its USA-based business has thrived over the past 12 months.

Play’n GO saw US player numbers grow 48 per cent in 2024, in addition to hitting all-time highs across key metrics for both January and February this year.

Andrew Pink, head of brand & communications at Play’n GO, said: “Play’n GO has been a proud supporter of the Next.io NYC event since its inception, and it’s been extremely pleasing to see it grow in increasing importance year after year.

“This event is one of the few in the industry where senior leaders from operators, regulators, and suppliers come together to truly share knowledge and discuss vital issues that affect the entire global gaming industry, such as the expansion of igaming in the US and how to create a sustainable industry in regulated markets.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen further proof through record US-based revenue and player numbers that Play’n GO’s core proposition of keeping entertainment at the core of everything we do works. We’ll be taking that message to the main stage this time for a global audience to tune into.”