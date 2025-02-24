Breaking the mould: Play’n GO’s new mechanics are shaking up the industry

Play’n GO has already announced two brand new game mechanics for 2025, as it picks up the pace of its innovation drive. Play’n GO’s head of game retention, George Olekszy, unveils the secrets behind these innovations.

Press release.- For two decades, Play’n GO’s success has been built on a very simple concept: casino games need to be entertaining.

In Barcelona in January for ICE, the hugely successful games studio, which has previously created industry-first innovations like the grid slot, was busy once again unveiling its latest set of new game mechanics.

Play’n GO’s head of game retention, George Olekszy, comments: “It might sound like I’m stating the obvious when I say casino games need to be fun. But in fact, this runs counter to much of the historical logic in our industry, where the focus instead has been on finding ways to maximise revenue from players in the short term.”

For Olekszy, Play’n GO thrives when it is building at the very cutting edge. He argues it’s the reason Play’n GO titles resonate so strongly with players. “When a player picks a Play’n GO game, they know they’re getting a great experience, win or lose.”

This isn’t easy. It takes a relentless drive for innovation to continually deliver pioneering new game mechanics that keep players on the edge of their seats.

The buzz in Barcelona was on two new Play’n GO mechanics, which Olekszy says will reshape the igaming landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Leading the innovation blitz

The first of these is Blitzways. The first game using the mechanic, Legacy of Gems Blitzways, was launched during ICE.

Blitzways brings together Dynamic Payways and a Cluster Pay system to create something unique. Reels can expand or shrink with every spin, generating thousands of potential ways to win.

Other mechanics along these lines have proven hugely popular among players, but Blitzways has once again raised the bar. The result is more suspense, more strategy, and a genuinely compelling game progression. It hands players greater control at a time when passive gameplay simply doesn’t cut it.

“We always want to challenge industry norms,” says Olekszy. “We’re not content with incremental improvements. We want to change the game and get people thinking: ‘How have they come up with that?”

Crashing back

The second big innovation to come out of Play’n GO this year is CrashBack, which redefines the crash game genre which has become incredibly popular around the world over the last couple of years.

CrashBack takes the thrill of real-time gameplay crash fans are familiar with, and injects it with an extra layer of choice. It means every decision carries weight.

Most crash games give players one decision: when to cash out. CrashBack introduces a first-of-its-kind second-chance feature. Players can re-enter the round using the winnings they’ve already cashed out, adding an entirely new dimension.

Olekszy believes CrashBack will redefine the crash genre. “Crash games have been one of the most exciting developments in igaming over the last few years, but we saw an opportunity to evolve the concept,” he explains. “With CrashBack, we wanted to move beyond the simple ‘cash out or bust’ formula and add something that keeps players engaged for longer.”

Innovation without limits

2025 marks a particularly defining year for the Swedish company. With Blitzways revolutionising payways and CrashBack adding a new strategic twist to the crash genre, the company isn’t just iterating on existing trends, it’s reshaping the entire player experience.

For George Olekszy, the goal is clear: innovation must be a constant pursuit, not a one-time breakthrough. And Blitzways and CrashBack are just the beginning. Play’n GO has more to come in 2025, even if Olekszy is playing his cards close to his chest.

“The industry moves fast, and players’ expectations evolve just as quickly,” he says. “If you’re not continuously innovating, you’re falling behind. We see it as our responsibility to push boundaries and challenge the status quo. We have no plans to slow down.”

We can expect the innovations to keep coming, but the focus remains the same: creating games that players simply love. Not just for a few spins, but for the long run.