Play’n GO presents Invading Vegas Revenge on Mars

Press release.- Play’n GO takes players on a cosmic collision course with Invading Vegas Revenge on Mars, the highly anticipated sequel to Invading Vegas. This intergalactic slot promises high-octane entertainment as Earth’s favourite city collides with Martian mayhem.

Invading Vegas Revenge on Mars reimagines the chaos of its predecessor, introducing a Martian twist to Sin City’s neon chaos in the form of the alien’s very own version of Vegas on Mars. From space cowboys to walking wilds, the game is packed with out-of-this-world features, making it a must-play for fans of quirky, story-driven slots.

Players can expect a five-reel, 20-payline slot filled with thematic symbols and an immersive soundtrack. And while the stakes are high, the thrills are even higher, with the potential to win up to 2,500x the bet.

Key to the game’s unique appeal is its walking wilds, activated when full symbol stacks appear on reels one and two, or four and five, without a winning payline. These wilds traverse the reels, leaving mystery symbols in their wake, transforming spins into nail-biting experiences as multipliers of up to x10 stack the rewards.

Twelve free spins await players who land three space car scatters, and these can be retriggered for up to 120 spins – a feature perfectly suited for players chasing high volatility and big wins. The interplay between mystery symbols and walking wilds ensures that every spin builds suspense, with multipliers combining for explosive payouts.

Fans of Invading Vegas will love this intergalactic evolution, which takes the cheeky charm of the original and amplifies it with Martian visuals and dynamic gameplay. With stacked high-paying symbols and colourful animations, Invading Vegas Revenge on Mars is a feast for the senses.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Invading Vegas Revenge on Mars is the ultimate mash-up of chaos and charm. Players will love the walking wild feature and the adrenaline-fuelled re-spins that bring big-win potential. It’s Play’n GO doing what we do best – innovating to entertain.”